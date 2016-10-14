Police release e-fit image of man who indecently exposed himself to woman at Wrexham country park

POLICE have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to trace in connection with an indecent exposure at Alyn Waters Country Park in Wrexham.

A local woman in her early 20’s was walking her dog in Alyn Waters, Llay, when a man indecently exposed himself.

The incident happened between 5.35pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Police attended and a search of the area was undertaken.

The search proved negative but inquiries are continuing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man matching the description in the area to contact them.

PC Adam Griffiths at Rhos Police Station said “The man is described as white, aged in 30’s, medium build, 5’9 to 6’ tall with short straight dark hair and greyish brown stubble or beard. He was wearing a dark coloured jeans and a coat.

“If anyone has any information about this incident, or recognises the description please contact us.

“Fortunately this type of crime is not common in the area however this is an opportune time to remind all in the community to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via the live web chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. and quote RC16154011. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.