Jury out in Ched Evans rape retrial

Jurors have started their deliberations in the rape retrial of footballer Ched Evans.

The 27-year-old Wales international is accused of raping a teenager at a Premier lnn near Rhyl in North Wales in the early hours of May 30 2011.

Chesterfield striker Evans walked into the £92 room where fellow footballer Clayton McDonald was having sex with the woman.

Evans claims Mr McDonald asked the woman whether he could join in, to which she looked up at him and replied: "Yes."

He insists he had consensual sex with the woman before getting up and leaving via a fire exit door after realising he was cheating on his girlfriend.

Prosecutors allege the complainant was too drunk to consent to sex and awoke hours later confused and alone in the room.

During his retrial, Evans told Cardiff Crown Court the woman was no drunker than him or Mr McDonald.

High Court Judge Mrs Justice Nicola Davies told the jury of seven men and five women that the issue of consent was central to the case.

She said Evans should be found guilty if he did not reasonably believe the complainant, who cannot be named, was consenting.

However, she told the jury that drunken consent was still consent - and if the jury believe that was the case than Evans is not guilty.

"Your decision must be made calmly, objectively and without emotion," she said.

"You are not here to judge the morals of any person in this case and this includes the complainant and the defendant.

"You are to try this case on the evidence you hear in this court in this trial and nothing else."

Jurors have been told that Mr McDonald was acquitted of raping the woman during a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court in 2012.

Evans was convicted of the charge at that trial. His conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal.

His retrial began at Cardiff Crown Court on October 4.

The court heard Evans had been on a night out in Rhyl, his hometown with friends including Mr McDonald.

Before hitting the town, Evans paid £92 for a room at the Premier Inn for Mr McDonald, whom he had first met when the pair played for Manchester City's youth team.

The complainant was also out that night, consuming a large glass of wine, four double vodka and lemonades and a shot of sambuca.

She was seen on CCTV staggering outside a nightclub named Zu Bar, as well as falling over in The Godfather kebab shop.

After leaving the kebab shop, the woman got into a taxi with Mr McDonald and went back to the Premier Inn.

During the journey Mr McDonald texted Evans: "I've got a bird."

Evans later arrived at the hotel in a taxi, along with his younger brother and a friend, and obtained a key for the room after telling the night receptionist that his friend no longer needed it.

The St Asaph-born player claimed he had turned up at the hotel primarily to inform Mr McDonald that one of their group had been arrested.

However, he said he had been "childish" to walk into the hotel room when suspecting that Mr McDonald may be having sex.

Evans's younger brother, Ryan Roberts, and a friend watched through the window of the room, using a mobile phone light to see inside and film.

Mr McDonald later left the hotel via the main entrance, with Evans following minutes later through the fire exit door.

Both men then walked to Evans's family home and stayed there. They were arrested the following day.

Giving evidence, Evans told the jury: "I wouldn't have sex with anyone that wasn't consenting."

At the time of the alleged rape, Evans was in a relationship with Natasha Massey. They are still together, plan to marry and have a nine-month-old son.