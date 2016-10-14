Former Wrexham hotel could be transformed into children's activity centre, creating 50 jobs

A FORMER hotel in Wrexham could undergo a radical transformation and create 50 new jobs if approved by councillors.

A planning application has been submitted to Wrexham Council, requesting permission to turn the former Cross Lanes Hotel in Marchwiel into a children’s activity centre, complete with equipment such as a zip line, a giant swing and high ropes.

Water-based activities would also be available at the centre, including canoeing and raft building.

The application has been submitted by Storah Architecture on behalf of Robinwood Activity Centres, a Lancashire-based company which operates similar sites in Lancashire and Cumbria.

The Cross Lanes Hotel ceased trading on July 17 of this year, when owner Michael Kagan announced his retirement.

A design and access statement was submitted as part of the planning process by architect Richard Storah.

He said: “The proposals have been developed during detailed pre-application discussions with planning officers, the arboricultural officer and the ecologist of Wrexham CBC, and as a result significant changes have been made to address the council’s concerns.

“A high proportion of activities take place indoors. External activities will generally take place in the daytime and have been sited away from site boundaries that are adjacent residential properties to reduce any noise impacts.

“Changes to the operation of the centre will free up opportunities for local groups to use the facilities on occasions.

“The new proposal provides more than 50 jobs, with excellent training and development opportunities within a thriving company, which was rated in the top 20 mid-size companies to work for in the Sunday Times list.”