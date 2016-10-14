Convicted murderer on the run from police could be in North Wales

Police are seeking a convicted murder who is on the run and could be in North Wales.



Stephen David Lund, 62, also known as Peter James Lund, is wanted on recall to prison after his licence for release was revoked.

The public are being warned not to approach the man who was jailed for life at Teeside Crown Court in October 1980 after being found guilty of murder.

Lund was released on licence from HM Prison Elmley on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, in 2015 but is since believed to have defrauded a woman of £30,000 and breached his licence in other ways.



His last known address was at a caravan park in Pett Level Road, Winchelsea, but he also has links to North Wales.



Lund, a Mancunian by birth, is described as white, 5'10", of slim build, with blue eyes short brown thinning hair. He speaks with a north-west regional accent.



He is known to wear spectacles and may be in possession of an 02 registered silver Jaguar X-type saloon car.



A warrant for his arrest has been issued and anyone seeing Lund is asked not to approach him but to call police immediately on 999.



Anyone knowing of his whereabouts or having other information about him is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference 1235 of 27/09.



They also have the option of contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).