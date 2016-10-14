Gordon Anglesea trial: Ex-offender vouches for former cop accused of abuse

AN ex-offender told a court how Gordon Anglesea – a former police officer accused of historic sex offences – was a “good man” who had helped to turn his life around.

Self-employed builder Mark Taylor had even volunteered for a whole year to go to sessions run by Anglesea at a Home Office Wrexham attendance centre after twice being ordered to attend by the juvenile courts.

Mr Taylor told Mold Crown Court yesterday how he had been in local authority care since the age of three.

He had been a resident at the Bryn Alyn children’s home in Wrexham since he was 10 and remained there until he was 18.

Retired Supt Anglesea, 79, of Old Colwyn, denies four offences against two complainants back in the 1980s when he was a police inspector running a Home Office attendance centre at Wrexham.

Tanya Griffiths QC, defending, asked Mr Taylor about Gordon Anglesea’s attitude towards the boys at the attendance centre.

“It was good. He was pleasant, he was not aggressive or violent, always polite.

“I was a handful. I used to push the staff and give them loads.

“I used to push them to the limits because I thought I knew best.

“I had an attitude which was totally wrong.”

Asked if he had seen any physical abuse by staff, he said:“Never”

Miss Griffiths: “Did you ever see anyone hit a child?”

“Never.”

He described the staff at the attendance centre as “fantastic people”.

He remained in touch with Mr Anglesea until about 1994, calling him on the telephone at work to let him know how he was doing or ask his advice if he had a personal problem.

He also remained in touch with other members of staff at the former Bryn Alyn home.

Mr Taylor said he had been ordered to attend the attendance centre twice, but found the discipline and exercise so beneficial he voluntarily attended for an extra 12 months and even in adult life still did the physical exercises he had been taught.

He had never seen Gordon Anglesea around the changing rooms or watching boys in the showers.

When he had heard about allegations of sex abuse against Anglesea and a pending libel trial back in 1994, he had come forward and rang Colwyn Bay police station to offer to give a statement on behalf of Gordon Anglesea.

Mr Taylor said he was happy at Bryn Alyn and, by doing extra chores for which he received small payments, he had accumulated £5,000 in a bank account which was released to him when he left at 18.

Prosecutor Eleanor Laws said: “In two years at the attendance centre you never saw Gordon Anglesea at the shower room?

“Are you telling the truth?”

He replied: “Yes.”

And Ms Griffiths asked: “Have you anything to gain by being here today?”

“Nothing at all.”

The case resumes on Monday