Wrexham man spared prison after pestering ex-girlfriend over Facebook photos

AN apprentice electrician who breached his restraining order by phoning his former partner in a rage over some Facebook photographs has been spared immediate jail.

Daniel Warburton was placed on a restraining order in March not to approach Katie Roberts or her new partner Jacob Jones.

But he rang her on three occasions on July 30 – the third time while a police officer was at her home recording a statement.

Warburton, 35, of Lancaster Terrace, Acrefair, admitted not complying with the order which put him in breach of an earlier suspended prison sentence for assaulting Mr Jones.

Judge Gaynor Lloyd said the court took deliberate breaches of court orders seriously and people had to realise that such orders had teeth but despite his “idiotic behaviour” she had decided to give him another chance.

One of the reasons for doing so was he had the care of one of his children, she told Mold Crown Court yesterday.

He was already on a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and she extended the suspended period by another six months and ordered him to carry out a further 40 hours of unpaid work.

A new community order was made with supervision and he was sent on domestic abuse and anger management courses.

The judge also imposed a three-month curfew under which he must remain indoors between 7pm and 6am.

The earlier assault followed an incident when he lay in wait in his former partner’s garden and launched an unprovoked attack on her new partner.

Judge Lloyd said he had contacted his partner in breach of the restraining order on three occasions within a five-hour period. He had lost control of his emotions.

Barrister James Coutts, prosecuting, said he rang his former partner despite the order and said he would come around and go berserk if photographs were not taken down from Facebook.

He rang three times and on the last occasion she passed the phone to a police officer but he hung up.

She just wanted to be left alone to get on with her life but she felt she could not relax and was always on edge.

Dafydd Roberts, defending, said it was five hours of madness when his client lost control of his emotions in drink.

He was a man with a good work ethic who had a new partner and who also had the care of his eldest son.

Mr Roberts said Warburton was due to go on a domestic violence course run by the probation

service but there was an issue of resources and a vacancy had not yet arisen.