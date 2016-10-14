Flint 'bully' jailed for twice headbutting his ex-partner in the street

A MAN attacked his former partner in the street by pushing her hard into a fence and twice headbutting her.

Jordan MacKenzie had previously assaulted her at her own home.

At Mold Crown Court the judge branded him a “bully” and a “coward” and said MacKenzie had used his head as a weapon against the mother of his three children.

MacKenzie, of Baron’s Close in Flint, admitted two assaults on Jasmine Salisbury and sending her messages of a menacing character.

The 26-year-old was jailed for 20 weeks for those offences with an additional 20 weeks consecutively, making 40 weeks in all for being in breach of an earlier suspended prison sentence.

MacKenzie was said to have self-medicated on cocaine after his anti-psychotic medication was changed and that he was out of control and in a frenzy.

Judge Gaynor Lloyd said the defendant had adopted warped and bullying behaviour towards the mother of his children.

He blamed her for his behaviour and shouted at her “look what you have made me do”.

The court heard how she went down the street with the children to get away from him, but while she was pushing a pram he pushed her with such force she fell into a fence.

MacKenzie was screaming at her and grabbed at her head with both hands and threw her to the ground.

The defendant dragged her up by her face and then headbutted her twice, knocking her back onto the floor, before he ran away.

The earlier assault at her home was admitted on a reckless basis, when he caught her to the back of the head, causing no injury, as she tried to escape through the front door.

He had initially denied it all and accused her of making it up in order to gain advantage over him in proceedings over the children.

But the judge said that, to her great credit although their relationship was over, she wanted him to have contact with the children.

Judge Lloyd said it was a “sustained and frightening attack” by a man unable to regulate his emotions. He continually blamed the victim for his assault upon her – for his own cowardly and bullying actions.

A five-year restraining order was made.

Prosecuting barrister James Coutts said that during the attack he was shouting at her and saying “don’t make me hurt you.”

He claimed that what he was doing was her fault.

She did her best to ignore him but he assaulted her, leaving her with nasty injuries.

He was on a suspended sentence following an incident in Northop Road where he had a kitchen knife in one hand and a wooden mallet in the other during an argument with a motorist.

Barrister Oliver King, defending, said his client had mental health issues. He had been on anti-psychotic medication for schizophrenia but due to funding issues his injections had been replaced by pills.

They did not have the same effect, he felt paranoid and anxious and tried to fill the gap in his medication by using cocaine.

But that only amplified his feels of paranoia and anxiety and he was out of control, in a frenzy, said Mr King.

His medication was now stable and he was reducing his drug use.

He asked for a suspended sentence but Judge Lloyd said MacKenzie’s “utterly appalling” behaviour warranted immediate custody.