POLICE have appealed for information after a lorry collided with parked cars on a Wrexham street.

PC Thomas Hough took to Twitter following the collision on Connor Crescent at about 6am today.

He said: “North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses, enquiries are being made but the damage to these vehicles is extensive.”

PC Hough also asked the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 and quote reference RC16156301.