Three injured in A483 crash near Ruabon

THREE people were injured in a two-vehicle car crash near Ruabon.

One person was taken by search and rescue helicopter to hospital in Stoke in a serious condition after the crash between the Halton Roundabout and Ruabon shortly before 7pm (Thursday, October 13).

A Wales Ambulance spokesman said that a woman in her 50s was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in a stable condition.

Another woman was taken by West Midlands Ambulance Service to hospital in Shrewsbury, also in a stable condition.

The A483 remains closed as of 10.40pm (Thursday).