Man fighting for his life after three-vehicle collision on A483 near Chirk

A man is fighting for his life following a three-vehicle crash.

Shortly before 7pm on Thursday, police were called to the smash on the A483 between the Halton roundabout and Ruabon.

The driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. His injuries are described as life threatening.

Another two people who were travelling in the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Raymond Williams from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact us.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman in her 50s was taken to Wrexham Maelor hospital in a stable condition.

Another woman was taken by West Midlands Ambulance Service to hospital in Shrewsbury, also in a stable condition.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit at North Wales Police on 101, or via the live webchat, quoting reference number U156113.