Wrexham AFC captain Sean Newton shocked by Gary Mills' sacking

WREXHAM captain Sean Newton admitted he was shocked to hear that Gary Mills had been sacked.

Reds captain Sean Newton described the timing of Mills’ shock dismissal as ‘bizarre' ahead of their FA Cup tie at Stamford, and argued the decision would not aid the players in their bid to reach the first round proper.

Mills was sacked on Thursday afternoon after a dismal start to the season which has seen Wrexham slip to 15th in the National League table.

“I can’t believe it,” said Newton. “I got a phone call from Gary and he told me he’d been sacked.

“He wished me all the best and told me and the lads to keep going this season.

“It was such a shock. I’ve got nothing but respect for Gary. He brought me to the club as his first signing, he made me captain in the summer and I know how hard he worked to get things right here.

“The timing of it is bizarre. I’m deflated at the news. The gaffer can’t do anything when we cross that white line and we have to admit that we haven’t worked as hard as we could in some games this season.

“We know how passionate Wrexham fans and Welsh fans are and we need to work harder and that’s what I’ll be telling the lads in the dressing room at Stamford tomorrow.

“I feel really deflated. We were already under pressure going into the FA Cup tie at Stamford.

“We have absolutely nothing to gain from this tie. If we win 8-0, everyone will say that was expected of us and if we win 1-0, then we’ll get criticised for saying it should have been more.

“We all know that managers are under pressure and today has just proved what a ruthless game football is.

“We know how important a run in the FA Cup is and that’s what I’ll be telling the lads tomorrow in the dressing room 10 minutes before kick-off.”