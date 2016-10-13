Five reasons why Gary Mills was sacked as Wrexham AFC manager

SO where did it all go wrong for Gary Mills? We look at the five key moments when it all started to unravel for the former Gateshead and York boss.



JANUARY 2016 - Wrexham were on the edge of the play-off places and had just beaten rivals Tranmere 4-2 in the FA Trophy, but it all started to go wrong on the pitch for Mills over the festive period. Wrexham suffered home and away defeats at Southport, as well as losing to Halifax, Woking and Torquay in a dismal run which put a major dent in the Reds’ push for the top five.

Star forward Dominic Vose was also sold in January, joining Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee.



MAY 2016 - Having refused to tie any of his players down to new contracts before the end of the season, Mills took the brave decision to release the majority of his squad including first-team regulars Manny Smith and Adriano Moke.

Mills offered seven players new deals but the decision to keep his players waiting backfired spectacularly as key figures such as Jamal Fyfield, Simon Heslop, Rhys Taylor and Kayden Jackson opted to leave the club, as well as captain Connor Jennings who quit to join Tranmere.

Mills was forced to make 18 new summer signings, including John Rooney, Martin Riley, Michael Bakare and Hamza Bencherif. However, star striker Jordan White was ruled out long-term in pre-season, and never played a competitive game for his new manager.



AUGUST 2016 - Wrexham had won two of their opening five fixtures in the new National League season, but fell apart in front of the BT Sport cameras in their televised clash against Dagenham and Redbridge, trailing 3-0 at half-time after Oliver Hawkins hat-trick.

The Reds were utterly dreadful and were booed off by the 166 travelling supporters, with only goalkeeper Shwan Jalal preventing the Reds from losing by a far-greater margin.

A week earlier, after Wrexham’s 0-0 draw with Eastleigh, Mills delivered his infamous ‘excellent’ press conference, refusing to elaborate on any questions posed to him by the press.



SEPTEMBER 2016 - Things really began to unravel for Mills last month, as the under-fire boss witnessed his side booed from the pitch despite beating Sutton United 1-0, in one of the worst displays seen at The Racecourse.

The pressure ramped up further after a 2-0 defeat at part-time Woking, after which Mills gave his players three days off to recover. Wrexham then failed to register a shot on target as the cross-border derby against Chester ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Mills and his players were then booed off once again after a 3-0 thrashing at Macclesfield, after which Mills and his assistant Darren Caskey admitted results needed to improve rapidly.



OCTOBER 2016 - There was a glimmer of hope for Mills at the start of this month with the Reds claiming a 1-0 win at Boreham Wood before putting in their best display at home this season despite losing 2-1 against Lincoln.

But with things looking up, last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers - their third live televised fixture this season without scoring a goal - was the final nail in Mills’ coffin, as the Reds were once again toothless in attack.

Mills denied links with a return to former club York City this week, but his 18 month reign at The Racecourse is over.