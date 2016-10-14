Luke George calls for Chester FC to capture some FA Cup magic

LUKE GEORGE wants Chester to capture the magic of the FA Cup.

The Blues skipper is keen to help his club progress tomorrow from the fourth qualifying round at the expense of his former club Southport (3pm kick-off).

George made 79 appearances for Southport in a two-year spell before joining Chester where he has since scored once in 35 appearances.

“The FA Cup is massive and magical. You always see a team that nobody has heard of making a name for themselves,” George said.

“As a kid growing up the FA Cup matches were the ones you watched and I know what it’s about because in my last season at Southport we went on a good run to the third round proper and played Derby County away in front of 25,000 - what an experience that was!

“I know that it’s a chance for everyone at Chester to have a great experience and it’s nice for the young lads because it gives them a chance to prove what they can do against higher opposition and the levels that they are aiming for and the levels that we all want to go on and play at.

“If we can get to the third round then there is no feeling like watching that third round draw because the big boys are in it - the Premier League boys - so you could be going to your boyhood club.

“I knew before the cup draw that we’d get Southport - the writing was on the wall.

“Southport was my previous club and the gaffer was Steve Burr’s assistant here, so there is a lot of things on it.

“But there won’t be any friends as soon as I cross that white line. When I go back there I am a Chester player and I’m the captain. I’m going there to win, knock Southport and Steve out, and so is everyone else.

“Don’t get me wrong I’ve got a lot of respect for all the people at Southport. I’ve made friends off the pitch there for life, so I’m not going there disheartened or with any bitterness.

“The gaffer will give me a job to do and I’ll make sure as best as I can that everybody else does a job. Our aim is to be in the hat for the next draw.

“On paper obviously we’re the in form team, but it is the magic of the FA Cup and you can’t get away from that.

“Form does go out of the window and it is a nice break from the league because it gives everybody something different because it’s a knockout game.

“I know that Steve will be telling that to his players and it is all about what happens on the day.

“But the gaffer will keep us grounded. We had our laugh and joke on Monday at training, but as soon as we go out on that pitch tomorrow everybody will knuckle down and have their heads on the game.

“We’ll make sure we’re going there knowing that we can’t just say that we’ve kept seven clean sheets and just expect to turn up and roll them over.”

George admitted he had been impressed with Chester’s unbeaten run and believes the team have deserved their good run of form.

He added: “At any level of football - whether it’s Sunday League or Premier League - not conceding a goal in seven games shows exactly how the gaffer has set us up, how the lads have bought into it, how the lads are willing to work for the gaffer, how much we want to work for each other.

“All the lads are made up for Robbo (Liam Roberts) because he’s come in, he’s a great lad, and there have been times when he has pulled us out of difficult situations by pulling off some great saves.

“We have rode our luck at times, but I think everything we have got we have deserved.

“I remember saying on the first day of pre-season training that actions speak louder that words.

“I knew that it was up to me as a captain to know what we wanted from one another because we are a close knit group.

“But we’re still not happy because we want to continue to push and keep our good run going for as long as we can.

“The gaffer has told us what he wants from day one and we are being patient with it. It didn’t click straight away and earlier on in the season we weren’t getting results or performing how we wanted to, but now it’s showing and we’ve always believed in the dressing room no matter how many negative comments we’ve heard.

“Everybody knows their jobs and that’s why as a group collectively the workrate has been superb.”