 ad

Two elderly people hurt after two-vehicle crash on A539 near Hanmer

Published date: 14 October 2016 |
Published by: Geraint Jones 
Read more articles by Geraint Jones  Email reporter

 

AN ELDERLY man and woman were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

A Mini and a Nissan car collided around the junction of A525 and the A539 near Hanmer, between Wrexham and Whitchurch, just before 3.30pm on Thursday.

 A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An elderly female and an adult female have been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in a stable condition.”

Police arrived at the A525 at 3.35pm and a spokesman said the Nissan vehicle had hit a sign during the crash.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a crew from Wrexham and one from Whitchurch attended.

The spokesman added paramedics asked firefighters to help them take out a person from one of the vehicles, although the casualty was not trapped.

The A525 in Eglwys Cross was partially blocked between the turning for Hanmer and Horseman’s Green.

  • See full story in the Leader

Past pictures from Bodhyfryd

  • l108dc6d
  • l108dc6e
  • l108dc6b
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts