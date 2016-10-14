Two elderly people hurt after two-vehicle crash on A539 near Hanmer

AN ELDERLY man and woman were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

A Mini and a Nissan car collided around the junction of A525 and the A539 near Hanmer, between Wrexham and Whitchurch, just before 3.30pm on Thursday.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An elderly female and an adult female have been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital in a stable condition.”

Police arrived at the A525 at 3.35pm and a spokesman said the Nissan vehicle had hit a sign during the crash.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a crew from Wrexham and one from Whitchurch attended.

The spokesman added paramedics asked firefighters to help them take out a person from one of the vehicles, although the casualty was not trapped.

The A525 in Eglwys Cross was partially blocked between the turning for Hanmer and Horseman’s Green.