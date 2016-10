EMERGENCY services have attended a two-vehicle crash.

There are traffic delays after the collision on the A539 near Hanmer which happened at about 3.25pm.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at about 3.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A539 near Hanmer.

"Two emergency ambulances are currently in attendance at the scene."

The A525 in Eglwys Cross is reported to be partially blocked between the turning for Hanmer and Horseman's Green.