Manager Gary Mills sacked by Wrexham AFC

GARY MILLS has been sacked as manager of Wrexham AFC.

The Wrexham Supporters Trust announced on their website on Thursday afternoon that Mills has left the club with immediate effect and a poor start to the season which has seen the Reds slip to 15th in the National League.

Mills was appointed as Kevin Wilkin's successor in April 2015 and led Wrexham to an eighth placed finish in 2015/16, but results have dropped off alarmingly this season, following a summer revamp of the squad which saw Mills bring in 19 new players.

Mills has been heavily linked to a return to former club York City this week.

Joey Jones and Andy Davies will take charge of the team to face Stamford in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Dean Keates also assisting.

In a statement on the WST wesbite, club director John Mills said: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Gary for his endeavours during his time at Wrexham AFC, having arrived at The Racecourse with the reputation of his teams playing open, attacking and attractive football, and previous success in gaining promotion from the Conference League.

"This was a difficult decision but despite some exciting and entertaining football last season, our main priority is promotion back to the Football League and we have not made the progress expected towards that aim, falling short of the play off places last season, and currently out of touch with the table leaders with a third of the season already gone. We have therefore made the difficult decision that a change is needed.

"Saturdays team at Stamford will be managed by an interim management team of Joey Jones and Andy Davies assisted by Dean Keates.

"All other staff remain unaffected by this change."