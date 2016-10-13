Mold man facing extradition to Greece over 2003 car crash is 'fighting' to close EU loophole

A MAN facing extradition to Greece is “fighting” for a loophole in the EU law to be closed.

Paul Wright, 35, from Mold, was on holiday in Malia, Crete, in 2003 with some friends when a barman asked one of his friends to move a car and Mr Wright went with him.

The car then crashed into a parked car just down the road and while Mr Wright went back to the bar to report it, according to him, his friend “legged it”.

He was then astonished to be arrested by North Wales Police in March this year after being convicted in his absence by a Greek court of joyriding and criminal damage.

Mr Wright said he is now looking for answers and doesn’t want other people who are in a similar situation as him to suffer like he has.

“In every bit of paperwork that I have received, the consistency is that I must pay this fine (of more than 4,500 euros) or face jail.

"Nearly every one I have received has demanded me to pay, saying ‘you must pay the money’,” he said.

“My question is how many more people is this happening to?

“I am looking for answers and looking for people to close this legal loophole that is in the European arrest warrant.

“My advice to others would be to make sure you get a solicitor and to make sure you get a proper trial.”

A letter that calculated the amount he would have to pay in lieu of his 15 month prison sentence totalled 4,535 euros.

Mr Wright described the way the Greeks were trying to take money off him as “extortion”.

He said: “The first letter I received in 2006 from the Greek authorities wasn’t even in English. It was unbelievable.

“And more than that, the letter was addressed to my hotel room in Crete as if they would expect me to stay there for over three years? It’s ridiculous.”

In 2006, the Greek authorities tried to summons Mr Wright but sent the letter to the hotel so he didn’t know about it, and in 2009 they issued an EU arrest warrant which wasn’t received by the UK authorities until 2015.

Mr Wright, who has recently had surgery on a herniated disc in his spine, has a wife and two children aged five and eight, who he says are struggling to understand what is going on.

“My wife and I are expecting a baby in February too, so I’ve just switched on to auto pilot now really and we need to fight,” he said.

His solicitor is fighting the extradition and the case is being supported by David Hanson, MP for Delyn.

“I am hoping that my case in November will have a knock on effect and start a precedent for other people who are stuck in the same dilemma as I am,” said Mr Wright.

“We need a change in the law and that is where my case comes in. If I can turn round to David Hanson with my file, then I can show there’s questions that need to be asked and then hopefully more people will come out of the woodwork.”