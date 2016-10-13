Housing plan for former Flintshire petrol station rejected by councillors

ANGRY councillors have thrown out proposals to convert a former petrol station into dozens of homes.

Members of Flintshire Council's planning committee rejected plans to turn the former Argoed Service Station in New Brighton into 24 homes.

Members accused the applicant of dividing up the plot of land in order to avoid having to include provision for affordable housing on the plot.

They also expressed anger that Flintshire Council bosses had said there was not a need to include affordable homes in the proposals.

Cllr Mike Peers said the plot had been split to ensure that the site was just below the threshold for a quota of affordable housing.

He told the committee: “This site has been sub-divided.

“We want to see a development on this site and we know we have a shortage of houses, but not at any cost.”

Cllr Chris Bithell added: “When I see planning applications coming in just below the bar that really excuses them from the necessity of affordable homes, my suspicion is immediately raised.”

Cllr Bithell also expressed concerns about the council’s housing strategy manager’s assertion that there was not a need for affordable housing in the area.

According to a report, the manager said there was only one person registered for affordable ownership in New Brighton and one person registered for affordable renting.

Councillors questioned whether there might be a wider need but were told that their own policy meant they should only judge the need on a local basis, rather than looking at surrounding areas.

Local member Sara Parker added that there was a desire for the site to be developed.

She said: “I have received no complaints from local residents apart from concerns about the public rights of way.

“The site is becoming and will increasingly become an eyesore. I think it would benefit the village to bring life back to that site."

Members accepted that there was a desire to redevelop the site, but refused it on the grounds that the site does not meet affordable housing requirements.

Cllr Peers added that they would welcome an application to be returned with either the provision of affordable properties on site, or gifted properties elsewhere.