Drunken Wrexham man damaged door after attending funeral of friend’s baby

A MAN who got drunk after he attended the funeral and wake of a friend’s baby ended up causing criminal damage at his ex-partner’s home.

Shane Michael Roberts, 32, started thinking about his own children and in a drunken condition turned up at his former partner’s home wanting to see them.

She refused to allow him into the house because of his condition and he kicked the door, causing damage to the hinges and to the cat flap.

Roberts, of Lyme Grove, Buckley, admitted a criminal damage charge on September 22 at the home of Katie Whelan in Princess Avenue, Buckley.

District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Flintshire Magistrates Court in Mold, gave Roberts a two year conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, said his client had not been in trouble for some 10 years.

It was a sad day, he said.

A friend of his recently became a father but the baby girl died within 17 hours.

Roberts went to the funeral and later attended the wake where he became “exceedingly drunk” and started thinking about his own four children.

Foolishly he went to his former partner’s home and she quite rightly told him to go away because he was drunk.

Unfortunately he kicked the door – an impulsive act under the influence of alcohol, Mr Lloyd Jones said.