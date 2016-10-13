Activity vest puts spring in step of young Wrexham cystic fibrosis sufferer Toby, 3

A YOUNG boy suffering from cystic fibrosis has got a spring in his step thanks to his new physiotherapy equipment.

Toby Lloyd-Burgess, who lives in Wrexham with his mum Sonya Lloyd and dad Eifion Burgess, was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital just one day after his birth and was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis a week later.

The condition affects major organs, such as the lungs, by clogging them with sticky mucus.

Ever since his diagnosis, the community has come together to raise funds for Toby with various activities and now, aged three, he is benefiting from a new physiotherapy vest thanks to people’s generosity, which mum Sonya says has been overwhelming.

The vest will help Toby with his everyday life by assisting him and his family with his daily physical therapy activities, which combat the effects of his condition by vibrating at a high frequency, loosening the mucus in his lungs.

Ms Lloyd said: “The vest, or shaky jacket as Toby calls it, has come at the right time, as for the past couple of months Toby’s been suffering more with his chest.

“Up until now, he’s had really good reviews and has not had any chest issues at all – it was his bowel that was causing problems.

“Thankfully his Alder Hey Children’s Hopsital’s CF team has now managed to get this stable with regular meds.

“Toby was in Alder Hey only a couple of weeks ago due to his chest symptoms and he had to have a procedure under anaesthetic - a bronchoscopy.

“It involved having a camera inserted to look at his airways and lungs in much greater detail, giving his airways a thorough wash out and also taking swabs.

“It was a straightforward procedure and Toby was fine but he had problems afterwards due to the lines he had to have in for IV antibiotics.

“They kept failing so having them put back in was a traumatic time for him.

“Luckily though, all that is behind him for now and he’s back to his happy little self again, full of beans and energy.”

Sonya added that the vest is a huge help for the family’s efforts to keep Toby’s airways clear, saying that it has drastically improved his quality of life.

“As we’ve said before, it really is down to the brilliant community we live in that we are able to give Toby the best possible quality of life,” she said.

“So we want everyone that helped with the fundraising to take the credit and to feel proud that they, along with our friends and family, have helped towards keeping Toby well, and more importantly, happy.

“We really can’t stress enough how grateful we are. It’s very emotional for me when I think back to all the fundraising and community spirit. It brings tears to my eyes quite often as I look at Toby while wearing his vest.

“He’s also very thankful, he loves it and is so proud he can set it up himself. He loved that they did it in purple as that is his favourite colour, so chose that one straight away.”