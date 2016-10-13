Wrexham man who turned to alcohol after wife left him is jailed for repeated shoplifting

AN alcoholic who was so drunk he walked into a bus after stealing a bottle of wine has been jailed for repeatedly shoplifting.

Gary Foster, of Primrose Way, Wrexham, admitted carrying out 11 thefts of alcohol including stealing bottles of wine in the hours following his arrest on August 22.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard yesterday how Foster, 53, stole the same brand of wine from the Shell garage on Mold Road, Wrexham, five separate times in a three-day period from August 20- 22.

Each time he was captured on CCTV walking casually into the garage before leaving without paying.

When officers arrested him at his home on August 22, Foster was said to be drinking from one of the bottles he had stolen and was surrounded by other empty bottles.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson described how Foster had begun another shoplifting spree on September 5 when he stole another bottle of wine from the Shell garage before also targeting the Tesco store on Crescent Road on September 7 and the Co-operative store on Lord Street on September 12.

After leaving the Co-op store he walked into a bus and an ambulance was called but later the same day he took another bottle of wine from the Shell garage.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, told the court that Foster was 51 years old before he first appeared before court but he had turned to alcohol after his wife of 14 years had left him.

On September 8, Foster had received a 12-week suspended sentence for a number of similar offences all involving the theft of bottles of wine and an assault on a member of staff at the Shell garage.

Ms Griffiths said Foster was still “technically employed” as an IT manager but was now drinking “increasingly dangerous” levels of alcohol.

“He steals because they won’t serve him because he is too drunk,” she said.

“These are the actions of a desperate man. It is a great shame to see someone of his intelligence in this position.”

Appearing in court alongside two police officers, a tearful Foster, wearing shorts and a stained T-shirt, repeatedly told magistrates' chairman Paul Galloway he was “sorry” and had been “stupid”.

Ms Griffiths said the first time her client had appeared in court he had worn a suit but now “his top is covered in food and he has a number of injuries”.

She added: “The thought of going to prison fills him with absolute dread but I have told him I have my work cut out today.”

Sentencing Foster to 24 weeks in custody, Mr Galloway told him: “You have offended seriously and serially.

“One bottle of wine here and another bottle of wine there and all from the same people and it is not acceptable in society.”

Foster was told to pay a £115 victim surcharge and received an order not to enter the Shell garage, Co-op or the Tesco store where he had stolen goods.