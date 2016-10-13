Builders convicted of overcharging elderly Caergwrle couple for work

THREE men have admitted overcharging an elderly couple for work done at their home.

The couple, aged 81 and 73 and from the Caergwrle area, were charged £9,000 and a further £3,300 was demanded from them.

At Mold Crown Court Michael Connors, Todd Wickens and Addie Piggott all admitted the fraud between August 31 and September 7.

They pleaded guilty to making false representations which they knew were misleading that the cost of works was in excess of its true value to make a gain of £9,000 and demanded a further £3,300.

Barrister Clare Jones, prosecuting, said Connors was captured on CCTV requesting the second amount of money.

She said it was a “high culpability” case because of the age and vulnerability of the victims and the high impact it had upon them.

James Lefroy, for Connors, said his client accepted his responsibility, but it was his case he was a worker being paid a daily wage. While he had not benefited from the extent of the fraud, he was anxious to be able to try to pay compensation.

Connors, 29, of St Albans, Hertfordshire; Wickens, 27, of Erw Llwyd, Rhos, near Wrexham and Piggott, 22, of the Ruthin Road Caravan site near Coedpoeth, Wrexham, were all remanded in custody by Judge Geraint Walters pending sentence.

They are expected to be sentenced tomorrow by live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.