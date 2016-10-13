Best bets for the weekend's FA Cup action

ALL the best bets ahead of a busy weekend of FA Cup action for Chester and Wrexham.

SOUTHPORT V CHESTER





It’s no surprise to see Chester priced as the bookies’ favourites to overhaul Southport in Saturday’s fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie this weekend. They’re even money to win with Unibet, odds that appeal for two reasons: a) Southport are rooted to the foot of the Conference table and b) Chester have not lost a competitive fixture to Southport since 1991. Punters expecting this run to continue can get 8/5 (888sport) against Chester retaining a clean sheet.

That might be more difficult than it sounds for as the data experts at betbonuscode.org point out, while the Blues come into the tie on the back of a run that has seen them win five and draw one of their last half dozen contests, four of their last six duels against Southport have ended all-square; three of those have finished goalless. It’s a statistic which enhances the appeal of the stalemate, priced at 13/5 by 888sport.

More bullish punters may consider running the rule over Paddy Power’s 3/1 for Chester to enjoy a one-goal margin of victory, or perhaps the 4/1 chalked by 188bet about them emerging victorious following a drawn opening period.

However, while bet365 post a tempting 5/1 against it ending one apiece, Betfred’s 6/1, posted about it finishing 1-0 in Chester's favour has attracted only slightly less in terms of punters’ cash.

STAMFORD V WREXHAM

Wrexham face a potential banana skin of an FA Cup tie in Lincolnshire on Saturday when they face Stamford AFC at the wonderfully-named Zeeco Stadium.

The EvoStik Northern Premier Division One South side might kick off as Ladbrokes’ enormous 11/1 underdogs, but a relatively sizeable number of punters are convinced of the potential profit wrapped up in Skybet’s 5/1 odds posted about it finishing all-square.

The data experts at betbonuscode.org point out that Stamford are the highest-priced home team in the weekend’s FA Cup ties, which suggests it’s a contest the Dragons, priced at 1/3 by Coral, should win with plenty to spare. However, knock-out football has a habit of producing upsets, although in this case, were Stamford to be level at 90 minutes it would represent a surprise. Paddy Power chalk 7/1 against both halves ending on level terms.

Elsewhere, William Hill’s 1/2 odds for the tie to produce more than 2.5 goals has proved popular, as has Unibet’s 11/1 marked against Wrexham winning 3-1.

In other markets, Wrexham are 1/3 (BetVictor.com) to notch the opener and backers expecting them to romp to victory may fancy the look of Betfred’s 2/1 for them to win when kicking off with a two-goal deficit.

The correct market’s most popular result is a 2-0 away win, priced at 6/1 by Marathonbet. Punters anticipating a slightly closer call for Wrexham may also fancy backing the 7/1 offered by bet365 against them securing a 1-0 victory.

