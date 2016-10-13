Ched Evans rape retrial: Witness denies giving rape case evidence for reward

A MAN who says he had sex with a woman two days before she was allegedly raped by footballer Ched Evans has told jurors he was “shocked” by her behaviour in bed.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Wales international Evans walked into a hotel room in 2011 to find his best friend having sex with a woman.

The prosecution maintains the alleged victim was too drunk to give consent and awoke hours later confused and with no memory of what had happened.

But the League One striker, who plays for Chesterfield and was once with the former Chester FC as a junior, denies rape and maintains he was invited to ‘join in’ with fellow footballer Clayton McDonald and the teenager.

On day six of the case, jurors heard from a defence witness who said he began a sexual relationship with the complainant after first meeting her via Facebook.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he slept with her “five or six times” over a two-week period.

He told the court of one occasion, two days before the alleged offence with Evans, when she sent him a series of text messages while on a night out including: “I want to tear you apart.”

The man said he later “reluctantly” picked up the woman, who he described as drunk, from outside a nightclub and took her back to his place.

“We went back to my house... My initial plan was to go straight back to bed because I had to be up for work in a couple of hours,” said the witness.

“She turned to me and said: ‘Are you going to rip my clothes off?’.

“I was very shocked with the words. She was expecting sex to happen as soon as we got into the house.

“She started instigating sex – climbing on top of me.

“It was a bit of a shock as to how much more confident she was.”

The man also said the woman asked him to “go harder” – a phrase similar to what the defendant Evans said was used when he slept with her.

Evans was originally found guilty of raping the woman following a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court in 2012, while Mr McDonald was acquitted.

The conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal and a retrial ordered.

Jurors were told that between April 2013 and October 2015, a website called ChedEvans.com offered £50,000 for information leading to the football star's acquittal.

During cross- examination from the Crown’s Simon Medland QC, the complainant’s denied he gave evidence to claim the reward.

The man, who told the court he had a “very well paid job”, said: “Was I aware of the reward? No.

“The first time I heard of it was last Monday when I saw something about it on my Twitter feed.

“But if that was my motive, to get the reward, then I would stand to lose a lot more than I would gain.

“If I took the 50 grand, I would lose my job, which I intend to have for the next 20 years.

“The money I would make over the next 20 years in my job outweighs any small lump sum.

“I could earn that (reward) money in less than 12 months.”

Jurors have previously heard Evans arrived by taxi at the Premier Inn near Rhyl in the early hours of May 30 2011 after a text from Mr McDonald saying “I’ve got a bird.”

The two friends, who met while playing for Manchester City’s youth side, had been out for a lads’ night out in Rhyl.

Evans later admitted he was "childish" to walk into McDonald's hotel room believing his friend may be having sex.

But on Tuesday, he told jurors he joined in with the the couple after she looked at him and asked for oral sex.

McDonald later left the hotel via the main entrance while Evans went out via a fire door.

A court heard the girl later woke up in the £92 hotel room, which Evans had booked for McDonald, naked and alone and told police she had no recollection of what had happened.

Evans, who was in a relationship with his now fiancee Natasha Massey at the time, said he felt ashamed by his cheating but insisted the woman had given him consent.

He denies rape.

The trial continues.