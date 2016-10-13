Gordon Anglesea trial: Sex abuse jury told defendant is ‘nice guy’

A WITNESS called by the defence told the Mold Crown Court jury that Gordon Anglesea regularly attended the Bryn Estyn children’s home.

Former police officer Anglesea faces charges of historic sexual abuse against a number of boys.

David Stanley Edwards, a former traffic sergeant in Wrexham who was a woodwork instructor and later Anglesea’s deputy at the attendance centre in Wrexham, also said he thought it was ill-advised for Anglesea to turn up on one occasion in his Masonic gear.

He said he had had no contact with Anglesea since 1985 but he admired him as a police officer and described him was one of the best detective constables he had ever known.

“He was a nice guy,” he said.

Anglesea, he said, could be firm but he had never seen him be aggressive or mistreat anyone.

If he had abused boys he would not want anything to do with him.

If things went “pear shaped” he would have just left.

He was at the attendance centre five years and never saw anything wrong or untoward, never saw any member of staff physically assault any of the boys and never saw any sexual abuse at the centre

Mr Edwards said he had been approached by boys and thanked for the way they had been treated, their lives had been turned around and they had good jobs.

Some boys came back voluntarily when they had completed their hours.

Cross-examined, Mr Edwards said Anglesea would regularly attend Bryn Estyn children’s home for meetings to check on boys’ progress and on one occasion he could not go and sent Edwards instead.

On one occasion, after a masonic function he turned up in masonic gear.

“I was aware he was a mason, and I thought it was ill-advised of him to attend there dressed up like that,” he said.

They could not attend in police uniform and had told Anglesea he was ill-advised to attend dressed as he was.

He said the phrase ‘Masonic regalia’ in his state ment were not his own words.

“I thought it was ill-advised. He did not stay long however,” he said.

Defence witness George Sumner, a woodwork teacher at the former Wrexham attendance centre, said he enjoyed working there and never had any complaints about the way the boys were treated.

He never saw them physically mistreated in any way and if he had then he would reported it.

It had an atmosphere of discipline which was reasonable discipline in his opinion.

Thomas Henry Harrison, a former police officer based at Wrexham and Caernarfon, told how he worked at the attendance centre, said he previously served in the army and assisted with PE and drill/roll call.

There was never an occasion when boys who were good at racing were held back, he said.

Anglesea did not come out when PE or races took place, he would sometimes come out for roll call and would sometimes show visitors around. That was the only time he recalled him being outside the officer environment.

He did not see him in the gym at all, could not remember him being outside when exercises were taking place.

Boys were never struck or physically chastised, held against a wall, he had never seen anyone being asked to do naked exercises.

He recalled one boy pulled a knife on him, he was told to put it down on the floor, and he turned around and ran off.

Boys were never left unsupervised and when they were supervised it was by two people.

Cross-examined, he agreed that he could not know what was going on when he was not there or was in another room.

It was not a tough regime, he said, and they never pushed boys to the limit.