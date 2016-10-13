Flintshire school bus driver cleared of causing binman's death

A COACH driver who had been taking children to school when he was involved in a fatal collision with a council binman has been cleared of causing death by careless driving.

Jonathon Brown, 37, of Strand Crescent, Holywell, had denied causing the death of 39-year-old Andrew Green by driving a Volvo coach carelessly at Ffynnongroyw on June 22 last year.

After being allowed a majority direction on the verdict, the Caernarfon Crown Court jury returned and announced that Brown was not guilty.

Judge Gaynor Lloyd told them: “These are very difficult and sensitive cases. I thank you very much for the care and attention given.”

The judge praised the “exemplary” way both families had conducted themselves during the trial.

Earlier in the trial, the prosecution had said the bin wagon was stationary and had lights flashing when the coach passed.

It was going in the same direction but Mr Green had crossed the road ahead of the lorry and Brown was unable to stop in time.

Barrister Elen Owen, prosecuting, said the coach was doing 33mph in a 30mph limit at the time of the accident.

Miss Owen said: “Mr Brown is guilty because he was driving too quickly.”

It was a residential street and he was overtaking a bin lorry in a 49-seat coach.

Miss Owen said Mr Green had begun to run and Brown braked hard but the collision occurred.

The binman was airlifted to hospital at Stoke-on-Trent but died.

Miss Owen suggested he had an “added duty of care” given what he was driving.

Brown replied: “I did have a duty of care and don’t believe it ever slipped.”

He told his counsel Andrew Nuttall, that he knew the route.

Mr Nuttall asked him: “Did you have any reason to believe a man working on the bins would suddenly run out across the road in front of you?”

Brown: “No, I didn’t.”