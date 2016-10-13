Flintshire man fondled and groped babysitter while she slept in baby's room

A MAN admitted groping a babysitter while she slept with a sleeping baby in the room.

Gary Kidd, 26, of Meadowbank, Holywell, pleaded guilty to sexual assault by touching following the incident which took place at an address in the town in March.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard how the 19-year-old victim was babysitting for a friend and had agreed to stay the night while her friend went out.

Kidd, who worked for the victim’s friend as a cleaner, had visited the house at around 7pm to do some hoovering but returned much later when the teenager had fallen asleep leaving the back door unlocked for her friend.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson described how Kidd had been out with the victim’s friend who had told him to return to the address to tell her she was going to be late and asking him to pick up some cans of lager from the fridge.

In the early hours of the morning, the teenager had felt someone touching her breasts but thought it was a dream – before waking up “stiff with fear”".

She realised her onesie had been unzipped and she felt hands touching her breasts and touching her genitalia over her clothing.

She had shouted: “What the hell are you doing?” to Kidd who asked her if there were any cans in the fridge and said he thought she was asleep before running out of the house.

The victim rang her friend who confronted Kidd who said he had “tapped her on the shoulder” because a baby who was asleep in the same room was crying.

Catherine Jagger, defending, told the court Kidd, who was appearing from custody after failing to turn up for a previous court appearance, had learning difficulties and could not read or write.

He had attended a police station with his father acting as an ‘appropriate adult’ and had initially entered a not guilty plea. But he now admitted he was “stupid, scared and guilty”.

“He needs to have the arms of the probation service around him,” she added.

Sentencing Kidd to a six-month custodial sentence suspended for two years, magistrates’ chairman Paul Galloway added Kidd would also go on the sex offenders list for five years.

Kidd was placed under a restraining order to stay away from the victim until further notice and he was also ordered to pay costs of £450 and a victim surcharge of £115.