Stamford boss Graham Drury aims to heap more misery on Wrexham AFC in FA Cup tie

STAMFORD boss Graham Drury holds Gary Mills in high regard but he hopes to inflict more misery on his Wrexham counterpart this weekend.

Drury has guided Northern Premier League Division One South outfit Stamford to the FA Cup fourth qualifying round and the Daniels will host Wrexham at The Zeeco Stadium on Saturday.

Mills is under increased pressure with Wrexham currently 15th in the National League table and Drury believes it is a good time to face the Reds who play three levels above Stamford.

“It will be a tough task for us but Gary has got his own agenda and it is a good time to play Wrexham,” said Drury, a self-employed bricklayer.

“Gary is under pressure and desperate for a win. There is no pressure on us.

“We have all been under pressure as managers. I have had it before at bigger clubs than Stamford, and it is not nice.

“You can push too hard to get a win and make mistakes yourself so you have to stay focussed and stick to your beliefs.”

Wrexham will be favourites to progress despite their inconsistent start to the season but Drury, who returned for his third stint as Stamford manager in November, insists his side will be fired up to continue their cup adventure.

“We just want to enjoy it but certainly compete, we are not there just to make up the numbers,” said Drury, who has seen Stamford come through four rounds to reach this stage of the competition.

“It is a banana skin tie for Wrexham but their players will also be desperate to get that win.

“We have just got to try and add to that pressure, have a good start and cause a few problems. You never know what can happen.

“We will be positive, we are unbeaten in six games. We have played six games in the FA Cup and we don’t want it to go away so we will be up for it.

“We are in it to win it, we want to get to the first round and I am sure Wrexham want to do the same as you can pull a big tie.

“It will be tough but we will prepare well, enjoy it and hopefully give Wrexham a good game.”

Drury, who has also managed Boston United, Corby Town and Holbeach United, wants to make history and secure a place in the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in more than a century.

“It’s a big game for us,” said Drury. “Wrexham are a big club and we are only little but we have got a bit of history and a few players have had big games at Wembley in the past.

“We have had success in the past but we would like to get to the first round proper. It is over 100 years since Stamford have been in the first round and we would like to make a bit of history and something to be proud of.”

The current highest attendance at the Zeeco Stadium - Stamford’s home since 2014 - is 974 set last year in the league against United of Manchester.

Drury revealed that matches in the local leagues have been postponed in a bid to attract a bumper crowd.

“If we don’t get through we can still make a few quid for the club,” said Drury. “Our highest crowd is 974 so we hope to beat that.”