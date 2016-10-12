Wrexham AFC defender Kai Edwards admits league form is priority ahead of FA Cup tie

KAI EDWARDS admits the league is the priority but the defender still hopes to enjoy a cup adventure.

Wrexham’s disappointing start to the National League campaign continued with a 2-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, leaving the 15th placed Reds nine points off the play-offs and nine points off the relegation zone too.

The Reds face Stamford in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday and defender Edwards is looking to start a cup run which he hopes will boost Wrexham when they return to league action with back to back home games against Bromley and Barrow.

“We have got a two week break between league games where we can reflect on our league position and what we need to do to get more points,” said Edwards.

“The league is massively important and once we come back into it, hopefully we can hit the ground running.

“We are not in an ideal position that we want to be so we have got to put more points on the board. When we come back we have got two home games and we are looking for maximum points to hopefully push us up the table.

“We have got to go again, it is another big game against Stamford in the FA Cup and we are looking to win that and have a good cup run.”

Edwards, back at Wrexham for a second spell after signing from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints in the summer, has been used as a midfield this season but returned to a more familiar defensive role in recent weeks.

“I have enjoyed going back in at centre-half,” said Edwards, a product of Wrexham’s youth system. “I have probably played there a lot more in my career so it is more natural to me than midfield.

“But I am happy to play anywhere that the manager picks me and hopefully do the job for the team.”