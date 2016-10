POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an altercation at Bargain Booze in Mold on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to Mold High Street at about 5.30pm to reports that two men were fighting.

A statement on South Flintshire Local Policing Team's Facebook page said: “There were lots of people in the shop and in the street.

“Some people were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones. Did you see the incident? The incident number is RC16153990.”