Flintshire woman reported her drink-drive mum to the police

A WOMAN was so concerned about her mother’s drunken condition that she tried to prevent her from driving off.

A court heard the daughter phoned the police and officers arrived at her home in Liverpool Road, Buckley, after her mother Janice Marie Crowley had returned to the address.

Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold was told that Crowley, 60, of Padeswood Drive, Padeswood, had been having a bad day and had lost her job.

She turned up at her daughter’s home in a Vauxhall and when asked if she had been drinking, she denied it.

But prosecutor Rhian Jackson said the daughter could tell by the way her mother was acting that she was drunk and she told her mother she was phoning the police.

She tried to prevent her from driving off but her mum refused to give her the keys and was said to be argumentative and aggressive towards her daughter.

Mrs Jackson said: “She closed the door and drove off and almost collided with a vehicle coming the other way.”

The driver, who was travelling with his off-duty police officer partner, sounded the horn and had to perform an emergency stop to prevent a head-on crash.

Twenty minutes later Crowley, 60, returned after sending her daughter a garbled text message. The daughter secured the keys, Crowley kept asking for them back, and when police arrived she provided a positive breath test and was arrested.

She was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in her breath, almost twice the legal driving limit of 35mg.

Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, said it was sad to see a woman of 60 in court for the first time in her life.

“This was a very bad day for her,” he

said, adding earlier in the day she had lost her job. She arranged to go and see her daughter, who was extremely concerned to the point that she contacted the police.

Crowley appreciated she would lose her licence, which would have major implications because she was the main carer for her elderly father.

“She has stopped drinking. I don’t think she will ever re-offend,” said Mr Lloyd Jones.

District Judge Gwyn Jones told her it had been an extremely foolish decision on her part to drive that day.

She was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £150 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.