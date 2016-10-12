Extra working hours at waste site gets approval from plan appeal inspector

CONTROVERSIAL proposals to extend the operating hours of a waste management site have been approved on appeal.

Plans were approved for Thorncliffe Building Supplies to operate the Flintshire Waste Management site at Ewloe Barns Industrial Estate for an additional two hours on a Monday to Saturday, and on a Sunday.

It comes after Flintshire Council’s planning committee refused the proposals stating they would result in unacceptable noise and disturbance for people living nearby.

In a report, planning inspector Iwan Lloyd concluded the hours of operation on Monday to Saturday could change from 7am until 6pm to 6am until 7pm.

On a Sunday, where work is not currently permitted at all, the hours of operation can now be 10am until 5pm.

According to the report, the work carried out in the extended hours must be restricted to “the receipt of waste and tipping of waste within the transfer building, including the manual sorting of waste” and not “all other activities, including crushing and screening and processing of waste in the open air”.

The approval is also only for a six month period before the original conditions are re-instated.

In his report, Mr Lloyd said: “The empirical evidence suggests no significant impact as a consequence of the variation.

“I therefore conclude based on the available evidence that varying the condition for a temporary six months trial period would not harm the living conditions of nearby residents in relation to noise and disturbance.”

Community leaders have previously expressed serious concerns about the proposals.

Buckley councillor Carol Ellis previously expressed concern that landfill expansion plans in Buckley Mountain risked turning the town into the “dumping capital of Wales”.

As well as expansion plans by Thorncliffe Building Supplies, Cllr Ellis also expressed concerns about proposals by the operators of Parry’s Quarry on Pinfold Land to expand their operations.