Work to upgrade Buckley Household Recycling Centre due to start in 2017

WORK to upgrade a household recycling centre saved from potential closure should start by the new year.

Design work on refurbishment of the Buckley household recycling centre (HRC), which had been earmarked for closure by Flintshire Council officials in May, is well under way and is expected to be going ahead in 2017.

Similar improvements will also be implemented at the county’s Mold site to bring both locations up to standard with the facilities in Greenfield and Sandycroft.

Earlier this year, a Welsh Government review recommended Flintshire Council reduce its HRC provision from six sites to three as it currently provides a greater than necessary service.

As a result, sites in Buckley, Connah’s Quay and Flint would have closed from November 1 subject to cabinet approval.

The proposals were met with strident campaigns – which led to a change of heart on the plans for Buckley while a site to meet the needs of residents in Connah's Quay and Flint is also being investigated.

Until a site has been secured and development work completed, the existing sites will remain open.

The refurbishments are being put in place to ensure a target for the recycling of 90 per cent of all material deposited at HRCs is met.

Work on the Buckley and Mold sites is being financed by the Welsh Government’s Capital Change Programme as is the funding of new recycling recovery vehicles (RRVs) ready in September 2017.

RRV’s are lightweight, more fuel efficient and equipped with multi-compartments that allow for the collection of a wider range of recyclable materials, along with food waste, in one visit.

Without changing the frequency of collection, they will not only help to increase the volume and quality of recyclable materials collected but reduce fuel costs and also reduce the council’s carbon footprint.

Cllr Kevin Jones, cabinet member for waste strategy, said: “At a time when cuts to budgets are putting pressure on essential front line services such as social services and education, we cannot afford to incur penalties for failing to meet recycling and landfill targets.

“This one-off funding is welcomed and it is important it is spent wisely.

“I would like to thank all those residents who regularly recycle most, if not all, of their waste, but there is still more to do.

“We all have a part to play and these proposed enhancements to the service will help to make it easier for everyone to be able to do their bit.”