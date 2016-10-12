Pupils at Hope school pitch in as charity challenge put business skills to the test

STUDENTS have had their business acumen put to the test in the name of charity and education.

As part of their Welsh Baccalaureate qualification studies, learners at Castell Alun High School in Hope delivered presentations on potential business ideas to a panel of “dragons” in their “lair”.

On top of that, the year 10 students also had to devise ways to turn a profit from their businesses using a £5 grant from Hope House Children's Hospice.

The proceeds from their endeavours would then go back to Hope House in the form of a donation.

Almost 50 sets of students presented their ideas to a panel of judges, including representatives from MBNA, Glyndwr University and NWN Media.

Among the pitches put forward were car wash services, Christmas cards and decorations, bake sales, smoothies, bath bombs and lip balms.

Simon Jones, Castell Alun Welsh Baccalaureate co-ordinator, said: “Our year 10 students have been working alongside their group tutors for weeks on these pitches in the hope of being awarded £5 for their business ideas.

“Every group knows how important it is to turn the £5 into profit for an amazing local charity and this explains the hours of effort that they have committed to the task.

“The students have been combining this charity work with the enterprise challenge of the GCSE Welsh Baccalaureate qualification and we are pleased that here at Castell Alun we can combine examination success with contributions to our local community.

“I am proud of the professional pitches our students have been presenting to the panel of representatives and anyone listening to them would quickly see the high level of business acumen already being shown by these students.”

Hope House, based across North Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire, offers a range

of services including respite and end-of-life care at its

two hospices and/or within the family home, and support such as counselling and advocacy.

A spokesman for the service said: “It is wonderful to see the pupils really engage in this project.

“The business skills that

the pupils are developing

in the Dragon’s Lair enterprise challenge are skills that

will appeal to future employers.

“The money raised by the pupils from this project enables Hope House to continue to provide care and support to local children and families.”