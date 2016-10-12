Council may offload maintenance of up to 27 football pitches in Wrexham

WREXHAM Council could look to hive off football pitches and changing room facilities for other organisations to maintain.

The council's parks, countryside and rights of way manager Martin Howarth has sent a questionnaire to community councils and sports clubs to gauge their opinions on the future of facilities.

One of the questions asked is whether people think the authority has "too many" pitches and if so "which ones should we no longer maintain".

In his letter, Mr Howarth states that the council "currently manages and maintains 26 bookable football pitches, one rugby pitch and 13 associated changing rooms".

He said: "There has been concern raised regarding the affordability of football and sports grounds across the county borough and the condition of some of the facilities, particularly the changing rooms.

“To encourage engagement in sports, enhance and promote our healthy lifestyles initiatives, and provide an opportunity to boost football and sports club memberships, we are reviewing the management, control and operation of these facilities.”

He added: “We are keen to hear the views of your club or organisation.”

Earlier this year the council agreed to pilot reduced seasonal hire charges for pitches, due to concerns that some sports clubs may fold and Wrexham participation in Sunday league football could be badly hit by hire costs.

The consultation includes the following questions:

Are the current number of sports pitches and changing rooms adequate for the needs of sports club and other users in Wrexham County Borough?

If you think we have too many pitches, which ones should we no longer maintain?

Is the current standard of maintenance of sports pitches adequate for the needs of users?

If you have suggested improvements in the maintenance of sports pitch changing rooms, how should these be paid for?

Some of the options available for answers include Wrexham Council continuing to pay for and maintain facilities, or sports clubs or other organisations taking on the responsibility.

The consultation will close on Friday, November 25.

Wrexham Council will then consider the results of the consultation, before deciding what action to take.

Football pitches currently maintained by Wrexham Council: