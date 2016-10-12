'Anxious' wait goes on over future of Mold Flood Alleviation Scheme

THE “ANXIOUS” wait to discover whether a scheme to prevent devastating flooding will go ahead is continuing for residents.

Flintshire Council says it’s still reviewing the best way forward for the Mold Flood Alleviation Scheme – which stalled after scheduled costs reached up to £14m.

Council officers previously said they hoped to present their findings of the review to the Welsh Government in August.

Flintshire’s chief planning officer Andy Farrow said: “We shall report back as soon as there are any developments.”

Questions have previously been raised about whether the scheme will ever go ahead, and about the amount of cash already spent on the threatened proposal.

Mold councillor Chris Bithell said residents now faced an anxious wait “There are problems but hopefully the money can be found.

“I am anxious, like the rest of us in Mold, that a scheme can be brought forward to help people still hostage to the possibility of future flooding.

“In 2004, we put a campaign together to get defences along the River Alyn and that came about very quickly and has given people some assurances. I’m anxious other people should have that same peace and quiet as well.”

Cllr Bithell said the ballooning costs meant there was little choice for the council and Welsh Government but to revisit the proposals.

He said: “The scheme along the River Alyn in 2004/05 was a sixth of the cost they are talking about here. It is a huge cost. They’ve tried to accommodate all concerns and this has added to the costs. It is a very long system as well.”

Cllr Bithell added he had concerns about the direction the flow of water whichcould raise the flooding risk at the River Alyn.

The scheme under review would involve drains, or culverts, transporting water from streams into the River Alyn as well as the installation of three overspill tanks.

The plans would see around 167 properties removed from having a degree of flood risk with about 200 others having their risk reduced.

Extensive flooding has been seen in Mold over the last 35 years, particularly in 2000 and 2012. In the year 2000, scores of homes and businesses in Mold were devastated when the River Alyn burst its banks. Homes were submerged under more than three feet of water while cars were left floating in the Aldi store car park.

The scheme involves drains at the A494 near Gwernymynydd northwards through a series of five farms, passing under Gwernaffield Road and the A541 before discharging floodwater into the Alyn.