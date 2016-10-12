Bringing the past to life at St Giles' Church’s memory cafe

A NEW group which offers support and relaxation to people with dementia and memory loss has opened at a church.

The Memory Cafe at St Giles’ Church in Wrexham is a bi-monthly session that offers comfortable and supportive gatherings for people living with dementia and their carers where they can socialise with others in a similar situation.

There is a chance to talk, reminisce and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit in a safe, friendly environment.

This week saw the launch of Wrexham’s own Memory Cafe at the church, with a special ceremony attended by guests who included Wrexham’s mayor, Cllr John Pritchard.

The cafe is a joint venture between the church and Home Instead Senior Care, an organisation that provides home care and supports clients in their own homes.

Matthew Murray James of Home Instead Senior Care, said: “We are very excited about the launch of the Memory Cafe at St Giles Church. We have developed a strong partnership with the church and are looking forward to welcoming people to the informal sessions where everyone is welcome.

“The café will provide an opportunity for anyone with memory loss or dementia, their carers, friends and family members, and others just looking for company, to come to meet, to reminisce, to share experiences or just get out of the house.

“With good care and support provision, older people can continue to enjoy a high quality of life, and we’re so proud to provide valuable care, companionship and support that enable this to happen. We have a special interest in dementia services and hope this can be the start of our contribution to making Wrexham town dementia friendly.”

Mr James added: “It was fantastic for the Mayor and members of local organisations to come out and see what we are doing. We have also had donations from Emz Cakes in the town centre for today’s session.”

The bi-monthly sessions are free to attend and are held at the church on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month between 1pm and 3pm.

Each session features activities and refreshments to help people with dementia, memory loss and their carers gain support.

For more information about Home Instead or the Memory Café, call Matthew James on 01978 660423 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/wrexham