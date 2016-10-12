Paralympian Bev Jones inspires pupils with endeavours

SCHOOL pupils have been put through their paces by a Paralympic heroine.

Paralympic discus thrower Bev Jones from Shotton visited youngsters at Trelawnyd VA School and put them to work on some active events.

Bev took part in this year’s Rio Paralympics and won a bronze medal in the London Games four years ago.

The Trelawynd pupils, who had been fundraising to support Team GB, also gave the five-time Paralympian a grilling about her career in a special question and answer session.

They were also rewarded for their efforts in generating cash for the athletes with prizes handed out to those who raised the most money.

Trelawnyd VA School staff member Bridget Richards said: “The children absolutely loved it and Beverley kindly showed them her medals and a discus.”