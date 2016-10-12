Wrexham AFC boss Gary Mills plays down talk of a return to York City

GARY MILLS played down rumours linking him with the vacant manager’s job at former club York City.

Mills enjoyed a successful spell in charge of the Minstermen between 2010 and 2013, guiding the club to promotion to the Football League as well as winning the FA Trophy in 2012.

York are looking for a new manager after Jackie McNamara stepped down as boss on Monday, although the former Scotland international will remain in temporary charge until his replacement is found.

Neil Redfearn, Tony Mowbray, Mark Yates and Gary Brabin have been linked with the position along with Mills but the Reds’ chief is focussed on his role at The Racecourse and preparing for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Stamford.

“I am the Wrexham manager, that’s it,” said Mills. “I am here doing my job at Wrexham. You know what football is like, people talk and talk but I am here at Wrexham.

“I am here to talk about the weekend and what I am doing here, I am Wrexham manager.”

Mills is hoping that centre-back Curtis Tilt and midfielder Rob Evans shake off knocks sustained in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers and are available to face Stamford, who ply their trade three levels below Wrexham in Northern Premier League Division One South.

“Tilty has picked up a bit of a knee injury so we are going to monitor him through the week and see how he is,” said Mills. “Rob is feeling his ankle again so he is a doubt for Saturday.

“Whenever you pick up injuries it is always disappointing, it is the last thing we want, but that is the game.”

Mills admits he would prefer a player to miss a cup tie rather than a league game but still hopes that Tilt, who has produced a string of fine performances since joining Wrexham in the summer from Telford United, is passed fit to face Stamford at the Zeeco Stadium.

“You don’t want them to miss any league games but you can’t pick and choose when you are injured and what games to miss,” said Mills.

“But if you wanted them to miss any and get themselves right then you want them right for the league games.

“Hopefully Tilty will be fit. It is an important game for us, we need to win a game of football. We have lost the last two and we want to get back to winning ways.

“It is never easy and nice when you are losing certainly an influential player as Tilty has been of late so regardless of whether it is the FA Cup or the league, myself as manager I want him in my team.”

Fit-again striker Michael Bakare is expected to return to action when Wrexham reserves travel to Burton Albion this afternoon while fellow frontman Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls could feature after completing a loan spell at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Defender Martin Riley (hamstring) is still on the sidelines.