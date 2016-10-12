Councillor presses for solution to Buckley road’s traffic chaos

HOPES have been raised that a road can be widened to bring an end to chaotic traffic on a main road.

Buckley councillor Carol Ellis said serious traffic issues on Liverpool Road and Mill Lane in Buckley needed to be dealt with and expressed hope part of Elfed School’s playing field could be used to facilitate the expansion.

Her comments came after she said she experienced the road at “the worst I have ever seen it” last week.

Cllr Ellis said: “I had a meeting some months ago and officers from Flintshire Council were going to speak to the school to see if there was any way they could take a piece of the playing field.

“It would make it safe for the kids as well.

“That’s the only thing I can think of – get it widened, get parking for those in the houses along the road and hopefully get the footpath widened as well.”

Cllr Ellis said it took her about 15 minutes to pass along the gridlocked road when she drove through the area last week.

She said: “I was there the other day and nobody was moving down and up and people were arguing.

“People were refusing to move down.

“That was the worst I have seen it – an ambulance came through with blue lights and it struggled to get through.”

Cllr Ellis said she has asked Flintshire Council to revisit the issue, but added measures such as traffic lights would make the situation “10 times worse”.

She added that the footpath alongside the road was not wide enough and that people using mobility scooters heading to the nearby Health Centre could not pass one another.

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer for Streetscene and Transportation, said: “Flintshire Council will consider the issues raised at Mill Lane and apply the council’s agreed scoring criteria to the requested scheme, which will then compare it against all other similar safety schemes in the county.

“The highest scoring schemes will then be put forward in next year’s Road Safety Grant bids to Welsh Government for funding.”