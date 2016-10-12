Fatal accident driver from Holywell denies slip in concentration

A COACH driver who was taking children to school when he was in a fatal collision with a council binman has disputed that he was distracted and took his “eye off the ball”.

Jonathon Brown, 37, of Strand Crescent, Holywell, denies causing the death of Andrew Green by driving a coach carelessly at Ffynnongroyw on June 22 last year.

He was emotional at times as he gave evidence in his defence at Caernarfon Crown Court yesterday.

The prosecution has said the bin wagon was stationary and had lights flashing when the coach passed, going in the same direction but Mr Green, 39, had crossed the road ahead of the lorry and Brown was unable to stop in time.

On Monday, prosecuting barrister Elen Owen said an accident investigator found the coach had accelerated to 33mph as it approached the bin lorry in a 30mph limit.

There was also a CCTV system in the coach and the jury heard Brown had commented: “Let’s get past.”

Miss Owen said: “Mr Brown is guilty of the offence because he was driving too quickly.”

It was a residential street and he was overtaking a bin lorry in a 49-seat coach.

Miss Owen said Mr Green had begun to run and Brown braked hard but the collision occurred. The binman was airlifted to hospital at Stoke-on-Trent but died.

Brown told the jury: “I don't understand why he ran. That’s the bit that haunts me.”

Miss Owen suggested he had an “added duty of care” given what he was driving.

Brown replied: “I did have a duty of care and don’t believe it ever slipped.”

He disagreed he took his eye off the ball.

He told his counsel Andrew Nuttall, that he knew the route.

Mr Nuttall asked him: “Did you have any reason to believe a man working on the bins would suddenly run out across the road in front of you?” Brown: “No, I didn’t.”

He said Mr Green had stopped and looked at him and then he ran.

Judge Gaynor Lloyd will sum up the evidence today before the jury retires to consider a verdict.