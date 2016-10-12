Welsh Government announce plans to scrap Communities First scheme

A GOVERNMENT scheme to help some of Wales’ poorest communities is to be scrapped.

Yesterday Carl Sargeant, the minister for local government, announced plans to scrap Commuities First.

The body, set up in 2001 to fight poverty, has groups based in Caia Park and Plas Madoc in Wrexham county borough and covering parts of Deeside in Flintshire county.

In a statement Mr Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, said: “Communities First has a dedicated workforce and I extend my thanks to them for making a real difference to thousands of people.

“That said, I am not convinced that continuing to focus on 52 small areas is the most effective way to deliver for Wales.”

Carrie Harper, Plaid Cymru’s Wrexham spokesman, said: “Communities First has been a very mixed bag. At its best, with an understanding of the needs of their communities, it made a real difference.

“At the other extreme, it has seen money squandered by criminals, as happened in Plas Madoc who were exposed by a whistleblower and Plaid Cymru AM Janet Ryder.

“In between, those extremes there are a range of experiences but the overriding impression is of a 15-year programme that had no identifiable outcomes or targets, that was often under-resourced to deal with the huge problems facing our most deprived communities and ultimately failed to make a difference despite the millions of pounds spent on each area.

“That failure is down to a Labour Government that oversaw such an ill-thought out project rather than the people at the frontline who were tasked with implementing it.

“Successive ministers refused to accept that the programme was not fit for purpose, despite Plaid Cymru’s calls as far back as 2006 to re-think Communities First.

She added that the scheme had wasted money that have been put to better uses.

“Millions of pounds were spent in places like Caia Park. That money could have been better spent on creating real jobs, helping local enterprises and genuinely boosting communities instead of a discredited pet project that has cost hundreds of millions of pounds throughout Wales.”

Responding to the news, North Wales AM, Mark Isherwood, said: “It’s gratifying to see the Welsh Government proposing a re-think on the Communities First programme – the reform of which Welsh Conservatives have long called for.

“With one-in-four people in Wales still living in poverty, it is clear the programme is not fit for purpose; has largely fallen short of its stated aims, and has been the target of concern for many of Labour’s own AMs.

“If the Welsh Government is serious about making up for its past failures, then it should give serious thought to delivering locally-led regeneration schemes, which would strip away bureaucracy while delivering targeted and effective support, while saving tens of millions.”