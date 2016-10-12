Personal letter from the Queen as Cefn y Bedd couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

A COUPLE received a personal letter from the Queen on their 70th wedding anniversary.

Tom Nash, 91, and wife Joan, 95, who live in Cefn y Bedd, received a letter from the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, congratulating them on their years of marriage together as they celebrate the rare platinum anniversary.

The couple, who have lived in Cefn y Bedd since 1971 after moving from Lincolnshire, were married at St Johns Church in Mansfield in 1946.

Mrs Nash said she met the Queen during the Second World War and they met again later in life at a special sovereign day, when she went to with the Women’s Institute.

She said she also received a personal letter along with the letter others who celebrate this anniversary receive.

Mrs Nash said: “I met the Queen in the Army and she is just like us, very ordinary with no heirs or graces, just a very normal and lovely person.”

Mrs Nash said she and her husband met when they were both on leave.

Following the war, her husband served in the RAF as a civlillian technical officer until 1983 when he retired.

Mrs Nash was in the auxillary terriorial service and that is where the two met.

She said: “We met on a train when we were on leave from the war. He kept looking at me so I said, ‘what are you looking at?’.

“He said to me ‘I’m looking at you, and I’m going to marry you one day’.

“I said to Tom ‘no you’re not’, but I obviously changed my mind six months later and then after a couple of years we got married.”

When she was asked about her best memory of her husband, Mrs Nash said jokingly: “It’s a very long time to be married, and it’s so long I have forgotten most of it.

“But no, Tom has been very good and he’s very kind and he’s kind to children too.”

She added: “He’d probably describe me as a bit of a nuisance, but we have had a great time together. I couldn’t ask for a better husband.”

The couple have two sons, Nigel, 65, and Christopher, 55. Christopher has two daughters, Miranda, 25, and Lucy, 15.

To celebrate, the couple went to Old Bolingbroke on Sunday with Nigel and his partner and also met up with some ex-RAF servicemen who they knew from their time in the service.

Mr Nash said: “We celebrated on Sunday with our eldest at Old Bolingbroke in the pub and also went to see the castle. We just wanted to keep it quiet really.

“The 70 years doesn’t seem all that long looking back, it’s been amazing actually, just everything has been good and people always ask us about the war and how we met and you can tell they are really interested about it.

“We are slowing down a bit now. We’re not like we used to be at our age but we are still around which is quite amazing really.”

She added: “Another one of our best memories together is of when the kids were little, we’ll always remember that. When they started the secondary school they were able to look after themselves more but we’ll always have those memories.”