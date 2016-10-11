 ad

Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following incident at Alyn Waters in Llay

Published date: 11 October 2016
Published by: Staff reporter
Staff reporter

 

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

On Monday an appeal was made by the police for information following an indecent exposure in Llay on Sunday.

Between 5.35pm and 6pm on Sunday, a local woman in her early 20’s was walking her dog in Alyn Waters, Llay near Wrexham when a man indecently exposed himself.

Police attended and a search of the area was undertaken.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “A 31-year-old man, who is local to the Wrexham area, has been arrested this morning (Tuesday, October 11) on suspicion of indecent exposure.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

On Monday, PC Adam Griffiths, based at Rhos Police Station said: “Fortunately this type of crime is not common in the area however this is an opportune time to remind all in the community to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via the live web chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. and quote RC16154011. Alternatively phone Police on 101.

