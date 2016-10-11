Litter louts on the increase in Wrexham as fixed penalties are handed out

THE number of litter louts fined in Wrexham rose over the past month.

A total of 522 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued throughout Wrexham county in September, with 475 issued for people failing to dispose of cigarettes; 17 for food littering; 25 for other litter; two for printed litter and three for dog fouling.

The total amount is an increase of 15 on the 507 issued in August.

Enforcement officers have increased patrols around country parks and identified dog fouling hotspot areas, along with increasing patrols from 6am until 9pm.

Two of the dog fouling FPNs issued in September were issued out of hours.

Number of fines in each area:

Acton – 1

Brymbo – 1

Bryn Cefn – 1

Brynyffynnon – 24

Cartrefle – 8

Cefn – 7

Chirk North – 5

Erddig – 1

Esclusham – 40

Grosvenor – 246

Gwersyllt East/South – 1

Holt – 3

Johnstown – 6

Llay – 3

Maesydre – 8

Offa – 56

Plas Madoc – 2

Queensway – 1

Rhosnesni – 1

Rossett – 1

Ruabon – 5

Smithfield – 90

Stansty – 1

Whitegate – 1

Wynnstay – 9

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “I want to reassure responsible members of the public, many of whom have grown tired of seeing dog waste left on our streets, that officers will continue to carry out-of- hours patrols even as the nights get darker.

“These continue to be unsightly blights on our streets, and it’s not fair that people should have to put up with the site of dog waste, litter and dropped cigarette butts – especially when the vast majority of people are good enough to dispose of such items properly and responsibly.

“We continue to take a zero-tolerance line towards enforcement, and those who break the rules can expect a fixed penalty notice.”

Since April, Kingdom, the environment protection company, has had officers on the streets and parks throughout Wrexham.

They have been tasked

with issuing £75 fines on the spot to anyone who drops litter or refuses to pick up after their dog.

Dog mess should be bagged and put into any general waste bin, they say, while rubbish should be taken home and binned or put into any available litter bin.

They have a six-strong team, five officers and a team leader.