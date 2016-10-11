Tomlinson's Dairies expansion would unleash 'tsunami of HGV traffic' on Wrexham villages

PLANS to expand a dairy could cause mayhem in surrounding villages, residents have warned.

On Friday, Wrexham Council’s planning committee will visit the site of Tomlinson’s Dairies Ltd in Minera before deciding whether to give the green light to a three-stage expansion which could create 60 jobs and boost the region’s economy by £14m.

But Peter and Heather Morgan, who run nearby Bwlchgwyn Motor Safari, say the infrastructure in Minera and the surrounding villages will not be able to cope with the increased traffic.

And they voiced fears about noise pollution affecting those who live nearby.

Mr Morgan said: “Tomlinson’s have already said in writing that they currently have the infrastructure and capacity on site to service this new contract.

“The planning application is based around 200 million litres and they say that will mean 250 HGV ‘movements’ per day through Coedpoeth, Bwlchgwyn and Minera.

“If planning permission is granted, they could take that to 400 million litres without going back to planning and that would mean an extra 500 vehicles per day on the narrow streets through Coedpoeth.

“There is a primary school nearby, just off the edge of the main road. The pavement is less than a metre wide and these HGVs are European max size - they are big, fearsome monsters.

“Coedpoeth is a bottleneck anyway so how anyone can conceive this should be granted is unbelievable. It would unleash a tsunami of HGV traffic on Coedpoeth, Bwlchgwyn and Minera.”

Mr Morgan added there were already problems with noise pollution from the site, even without the proposed added capacity, and said he feared it would get even worse if the plans were approved.

He said the plans for the development would be more suited to Wrexham Industrial Estate, which is away from residential areas and has a road network built to cope with heavy traffic.

“It’s David and Goliath really,” added Mr Morgan.

Wrexham Council’s planning committee opted for a site visit to investigate traffic movement in and out of the industrial site from the Five Crosses junction, and also to and from a proposed staff car park off Gwernygaseg Road in phase two. It will be held on Friday.

The visual impact of phase three, which includes the extension of a blow moulding building, was also cited.

In May, Sainsbury’s announced changes to its milk suppliers, including Tomlinson’s, would take place from next year and run until 2020.

Minera community councillors backed the plan but called for some potential issues to be considered.

They said noise of the factory operations should be kept to a minimum by use of soundproofing and called for the visual impact of

the factory operations to be addressed with more than adequate screening.

In a report to councillors, head of environment and planning Lawrence Isted said: “While it has been suggested by objectors that alternatives should be considered, the proposed extension is the most feasible and least harmful option.

“The application site is already a substantial operational dairy – therefore it would be unreasonable to expect the applicants to relocate the entire business to another site.

“Not only would this require significant capital investment over and above that needed for the proposed extensions, but it is unlikely a suitable site will be readily available to allow the applicants to fulfil the obligations they have to their customers in the same timescales that the proposed extensions will."