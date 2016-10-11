Gordon Anglesea trial: Ex-cop denies ogling at boys in showers

FORMER police officer Gordon Anglesea has denied he had lied under oath.

He was cross-examined at Mold Crown Court by prosecuting barrister Eleanor Laws QC yesterday.

She accused him of saying two vastly different things about the number of times he visited the showers at the former attendance centre at Wrexham, which he ran in the 1980s when he was a police inspector.

Witnesses have alleged he would stand watching them shower.

One complainant says he was abused in the showers after being kept behind by Anglesea, which the defendant denies.

In evidence, he said he’d only visited the showers once or twice.

But Miss Laws said giving evidence in a High Court libel action which he brought against the Press, he had said he visited the showers most times.

In the 1994 hearing he had said in answer to questions: “I went to the showers on every occasion the attendance centre was open”, Miss Laws said.

Anglesea, who said he had read the transcript of the libel hearing over the weekend, said his previous evidence could have been misconstrued.

He had been in a shower area once or twice but had been in the changing room area next to the showers on other occasions because part of his duties was to recover clothing for laundry purposes.

Anglesea said he did go to the showers to meet the PE instructors but did not go into the shower area itself every time.

“It has been misconstrued. I gave an answer which really was not as clear as it should have been,” he said.

Miss Laws said in the libel trial he had not made a distinction between shower and changing room areas.

In the current trial, when asked how often did he went to the showers, Miss Laws asked: “Why say once or twice when the truthful answer would have been once or twice in the shower but more than 100 times in the changing room area, which some people call the showers?”

Anglesea replied: “I answered my counsel correctly.”

He would have gone there to discuss any problems and to ensure the rules were being complied with, he said.

Miss Laws put to him that he was trying to shift away “from the fact that you lied on oath, either lied to the High Court or to this jury – there is no room for mistake.”

He said that was not true. He did occasionally go to the shower area with one of the PE instructors but it was not a regular occurrence.

Miss Laws said he was trying to “wriggle out” of saying two vastly different things. He denied that.

Anglesea, of Gwynfa, Old Colwyn, denies historic sex allegations against two complainants back in the 1980s when he was a police inspector who ran a Home Office attendance centre in Wrexham.

He said there was absolutely no truth in the allegations, he had never associated with known paedophiles, and he had never stood and watched boys in the showers.

Miss Laws put to him that his case was that he was the victim of a vicious lie by each and every witness and there may well be a conspiracy of lies against him. He agreed.

Miss Laws: “I suggest you are the deliberate liar in this case.”

Anglesea replied: “That is not true.”

Miss Laws said: “I suggest that you were there at the showers every single week, looking at boys naked time and time again, smiling, smirking and enjoying yourself.”

Anglesea said: “That is completely untrue.” He denied he enjoyed the power he had over the boys and said it was his responsibility to run the attendance centre.

Anglesea denied he knew other sex offenders including Gary Cooke and children’s home owner John Allen.

While he had visited the Crest Hotel at Wrexham officially over licensing matters and had been there once socially with his wife, he said he had never been in a room there.

Miss Laws said the hotel was a place where boys as young as 10 to 16 would be abused but he said he had no knowledge of that.

If he had been aware, he would have dealt with the situation, he said.

Miss Laws put the individual prosecution allegations to him and he said they were not true.

He said he had never kept a boy back and abused him in the shower area at the attendance centre.

Miss Laws alleged he enjoyed the power of the situation, and he replied: “It is completely untrue.”

He did not remember that complainant.

“I had 286 boys there in the first three years,” he said.

Asked why he replied no comment when questioned about the boy’s allegations, he said he was following his solicitor’s advice.

He said it was untrue he’d abused another boy at a house in Mold after the boy had been taken there by children’s home owner John Allen.

He said it was “totally and utterly untrue” that he forced him to perform a sex act on him.

“I was not present,” he said.

The trial is proceeding before Judge Geraint Walters.