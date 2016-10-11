Ched Evans rape retrial: Footballer tells court teenager was not too drunk to give consent

FOOTBALLER Ched Evans told jurors he walked into a budget hotel room to see his best friend having sex with a woman – before being given permission to join in.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 13-cap Wales international arrived at a Premier Inn near Rhyl in the early hours after finding out a friend had “got a bird”.

Evans, 27, who denies raping the woman, said he’d been childish when deciding to check on the pair at 4am following a drunken night out.

He said he got a key-card from reception before opening the room door and seeing footballing friend Clayton McDonald and a woman naked together.

He said: “I did not know for sure what was happening in the room. I thought they might be having sex. I couldn't be sure, but like I said, I was being childish.

“Clay was stood at the end of bed, and the woman was at the foot of the bed....

“Clay looked at me and then looked at her and then said ‘Can my mate join in?’

“She looked at me and then said ‘yes’.”

Evans, who was 22 at the time, took to the witness box to give evidence on the fourth day of his retrial.

The former Manchester City striker was previously found guilty of raping the woman following an earlier trial but the conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal and a retrial ordered.

When quizzed by defence counsel Judy Khan QC, he said he was sure the woman was not too drunk to consent to sex.

Evans said he and Mr McDonald had previously had a threesome with another woman during strip poker in 2009.

After entering the hotel room in May 2011, Evans watched the two having sex.

“I started to get undressed,” he told the jury.

“Clayton was having sex with her, then Clayton stopped having sex with her and went to close the curtains.”

Evans claimed the woman asked Mr McDonald to perform a sex act on her but he did not do so.

The woman then looked at Evans and asked him to perform the sex act, after which they began having sex, he said.

“She was making noises like she was enjoying herself,” Evans said.

Mr McDonald went to the bathroom to get dressed while he continued to have sex with her, he said.

“Once Clay was dressed he said to me ‘I’m getting off lad’... It was just me and her in the room. When Clay left, I stopped having sex,” Evans added.

Asked why, he said he became aware he was cheating on his girlfriend.

“When I pulled away, she grabbed the corner of the quilt over herself, looked over at me and huffed,” he said.

Evans said he left through a fire escape and met up with Mr McDonald outside.

The pair then walked to his family home in the town and slept there. They were arrested in Cheshire on May 31.

Ms Khan asked: “During sex with the woman, was she consenting?”

He replied: “Yes.”

When asked to how she was consenting, he said: “From how she was acting, what she said to me.”

Ms Khan asked: “Was there any doubt in your mind that she was consenting?”

Evans said: “None, no.”

Ms Khan asked: “How did she seem to you?” He replied: “She seemed like she was having sex and enjoying herself.”

Ms Khan asked: “Did she appear to be too drunk to consent?” Evans said: “No.”

He insisted the woman knew what was happening around her.

Ms Khan asked: “If she had been too drunk to consent would you have had sex with her?” Evans replied: “No.”

Ms Khan then asked: “Did you rape her, Mr Evans?” He replied: “No.”

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Evans told jurors he began playing in primary school and also a Sunday league team before being spotted by a scout from Chester FC and signed for its youth team.

Evans was later snapped up by Manchester City, which was where he met Mr McDonald, and the two of them lived together with a family of four in the Timperley area.

He said they had a threesome a few years previously with a woman following a game of strip poker.

The court heard the day before the alleged rape took place, he texted Mr McDonald and fellow Manchester City youth player Javan Vidal asking if they wanted to go for a night out in his home town after the end of the football season.

Evans said he decided to book a hotel room for his two friends because there was not enough room for them at his mother's four-bedroomed house.

Evans, who was being paid “thousands of pounds of week” by Sheffield United at the time, said he paid £92 for a one person room because it was cheaper than paying for two people.

He said he had two or three Jack Daniels and cokes in the house before going out at around 10pm where he drank more bourbon at a pub before going to nightclub Zu Bar at about 11.30pm.

“We just drank and danced... I was drunk but in control of myself.”

They then went for a kebab and jurors were shown CCTV footage of Evans entering seconds after the complainant fell over on the floor.

“Was I aware of her when I was in the kebab shop? No,” he told jurors.

He said he had not seen her in Zu Bar earlier in the night either.

