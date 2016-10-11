Members of Hawkesbury Community Centre in Buckley celebrate cash windfall

MEMBERS of a community centre are celebrating after receiving a grant windfall of tens of thousands of pounds.

Committee members at Hawkesbury Community Centre have expressed joy after Cory Environmental Trust agreed to provide them with a £36,626 grant.

The grant will allow for a new roof, total revamp of the toilets and new fire alarm system.

Buckley councillor David Ellis, who is chairman of the management committee at the centre and led the funding application, said he was delighted with the news.

Cllr Ellis said: “I would like to thank all the committee who have always given me their full support when I apply for grants to improve the community centre.

“This will now be the third phase of improvements to date we have had new windows, doors, CCTV ,gas boiler, cavity wall i nsulation, facias, soffits, gutters, new kitchen - thanks to [Buckley councillor] Ian Peters -, new floors and new garden area. I estimate the total raised is in the region of about £90,000.”

The community came together in 2014 to rejuvenate the community centre – with tens of thousands of pounds raised with donations.

Cllr Ellis said: “Many donations and assistance has come from local businesses and local people and groups to give their help to what was a building in a very poor condition three years ago when the new management committee took over the running of the centre which belongs to the people of Buckley.

“I will be assisted once again by the elated caretaker Victor Lamb, who will be the project manager to ensure that the project runs smoothly, safely, and on time. It was a lot of work to put the application together I would say I worked on the application for around 60 hours but it will be nice to see it all come to fruition and ensure user groups and the people of Buckley have one of the best venues possible and one to be proud of.”

Cllr Ellis wished to thank all the groups that used the facility, as well as Mark Tami MP, Mark Isherwood AM, Angela Haymonds of Cory Environmental Trust, Helen Williams of Cadwyn Clwyd and Helen Brady, of Flintshire Local Voluntary Council.