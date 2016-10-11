Controversial 'killer' clowns craze spreads across the region

‘KILLER’ clowns have been spotted on the loose right across the region.

The controversial craze, which plays on people’s fears of creepy clowns, has arrived in Wrexham, Flintshire and Cheshire .

It has gained widespread attention on social media after it started in America and involves dressing up as ‘killer clowns’ and wielding fake weapons to scare innocent passers-by.

The trend has been condemned as having gone too far after reports of groups of several clowns terrorising people across the country.

Posts on social media indicate that the craze has now come to Wrexham, after a picture was circulated showing two people dressed as clowns at Eagles Meadow in the town centre.

Manager Kevin Critchley said that while he was not aware of such incidents at the centre, he and his security staff would not tolerate anybody causing frightening behaviour to shoppers.

He said: “One person doing it for a laugh is a laugh, but when you get a group coming at you it’s not funny anymore – it’s threatening and it’s worrying.

“They might think it’s really funny, but it’s not funny. My feeling would be if we get anyone in the centre dressed like this, we will say it’s not on. Please remove the mask and if you will not, we will ask you to leave.”

A ‘killer’ clown was also spotted close to the Co-op store in Mold over the weekend, with an image of the creepy character shared more than 400 times on Facebook.

A Mold Town Council spokesman said they were unaware of the incident.

Pranksters have been terrorising people around Chester with more than 40 incidents reported in just five days.

Cheshire Police stressed the majority did not involve weapons and there have been no reports of violence.

But senior officers have warned jokers that intimidating children and vulnerable people could be classed as a criminal offence.

One distraught mum described how her young son and two of his friends were left shaking with fear after being chased by a clown.

She wrote on Facebook: “My son is 10 and is now absolutely petrified of going out!

“His friend’s dad has gone to see if he could spot this clown with no luck. Its absolutely horrible seeing my son and two of his friends standing shaking afraid of playing at a communal park!”

The evil clown craze has been sweeping the USA and is now spreading across the UK with numerous incidents recorded.

Superintendent Bill Dutton, of Cheshire Police, said: “Intimidating behaviour is totally unacceptable and while we appreciate Halloween is just a short time away, scaring people – especially children and vulnerable people – in this way could constitute an offence.

“I urge anyone who sees suspicious activity, or has been intimidated or upset by this behaviour, should call Cheshire Police immediately on 101.”

Many people have a genuine fear of clowns – a condition called coulrophobia that reportedly soared in the 1980s after the release of horror writer Stephen King’s novel It.

The book featured an evil clown named Pennywise which preyed on children and hid in the sewer system.

Fancy dress store owners in Chester have reported varying reactions from customers to the craze.

One employee told the Leader that people were being put off buying the clown masks for fear of being arrested by over-eager police officers.

Chris Rothery, whose partner runs Franky’s in Chester Market, said: “People have been coming in saying they won’t buy them because they’re worried they’ll be arrested. It’s not good for business.

“I think the police warning is an overreaction really. It’s just a bit of fun.”

However, just around the corner in the same market, Jane Hall, of Balloon Craft and Party Times, said she had sold four evil clown masks on Saturday and the craze had been good for business.

She said: “They’re always good sellers, especially this close to Halloween, but they’re definitely in demand now.”

Pointing out a variety of creepy clown and jester masks, she said she had come across a lot of people who are scared of clowns, including her own daughter, Leah.

“She absolutely hates clowns,” Jane said.

“She encountered one recently and couldn’t get away fast enough, and she’s 18 years old!”

She added: “The media have made a big thing of it but I don’t think there’s any real harm in it.

“They can be quite scary though and I suppose if people are wearing them to commit crimes you wouldn’t know who they are.”

A spokesman for the county’s police force said: “We are aware of the current trend in America of people dressing up as clowns which has reached the UK and received some publicity in the media.

“Officers in Cheshire are warning that intimidating behaviour is not acceptable following a number of incidents involving people dressed as clowns.

“Over the past five days the force has received more than 40 reports of incidents relating to people dressed as clowns.

“Of the incidents reported in Cheshire the majority have not involved any weapons and there have been no reports of any violence.”

Police have also attempted to discourage people from taking part in the craze themselves.

Gwersyllt PCSO Phil Peters tweeted: “@wrexham individuals ‘clowning around’ #Wrexham could be putting themselves in danger, as people could lash out if scared. #dontbeaclown #NWP”

A spokesman for the OWL Neighbourhood Watch scheme advised people to carry around a personal alarm in response to the craze to help in the event that they become victims themselves.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the recent craze involving people wearing clown masks.

“North Wales Police have received reports of incidents across the region, however no offences have been disclosed.

“However, we are urging those responsible not to do it – this could affect vulnerable people in the community.

“Would you want your family members or friends to be scared?

“Don’t give these idiots publicity by sharing photos on social media.

“Let us know who they area if you known them – we’ll have a word!”